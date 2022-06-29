crime tape

THE body of a man found in the Cumaca forest in Valencia on Tuesday remained overnight as police officers were hampered by inclement weather conditions with the impending threat of a tropical storm.

As the Potential Tropical Cyclone Two moved east of Trinidad, there heavy rainfall in parts of Eastern Trinidad, and police officers and the district medical officer (DMO) were unable to respond to the report.

The police and DMO are expected to trek into the forest this morning to an area commonly known as ‘Corbeau Hill’, where the body was discovered.

The body was identified as gardener Stephan Olivierie, 31, of Bypass Road, Valencia, who had been missing since last Thursday.

A police report said that at around 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday, a man of KP Lands, Valencia, arrived at the Valencia Police Post.

He told police officers he last saw his friend Olivierie at around 11 a.m. on June 23 at Cumaca Village, Valencia.

The man told police that Olivierie told him that said he was heading into the Cumaca forest, at ‘Corbeau Hill’.

After that conversation, the man headed to his home .

On Tuesday, he went to visit at Olivierie’s father's home at Cumaca Village, and was told that Olivierie was not seen or heard from since last Thursday.

The man went in search of his friend at ‘Corbeau Hill’, and approximately five kilometres into the Cumaca forest at around 2 p.m., he discovered the body.

Police were told that the body appeared to be in the early stages of decomposition.

Due to poor phone service in the Cumaca area, the man made his way to the Valencia Police Post where he made a report to police officers.

