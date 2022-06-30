KISS Baking Company is assuring distributors and customers that it is doing everything within its control to regularise its bread supply in the shortest possible time.
The company, in a statement yesterday, said the temporary disruption of supply of its range of breads is due to the tropical storm warning.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, president of the Supermarket Association (SATT) Rajiv Diptee said the regular bread supply to supermarkets and shops should be back to normal today.
“Remember Kiss Baking company would have had to close the plant early to send home employees on Tuesday due to the tropical storm that was pending. Plus many customers, in preparation for the storm, were buying a lot of the Kiss line products,” Diptee said.
Meanwhile, the 11 per cent increase on some Kiss bread products takes effect tomorrow.
Last week, the baking company said, due to the 33 per cent increase in its main raw material, flour, it has no choice but to raise prices of its bread products.
Kiss said the flour price adjustments are likely to have a severe impact on the company’s operating costs which made the price hike unavoidable.
According to the company, the 11 per cent increase allows it to manage the rising raw material cost while still limiting the effects on customers.
However, the new price structure was not given in the news release.
In January, when Kiss raised prices after National Flour Mills (NFM) and Nutrimix announced their price increase, Kiss bread rose by 50 cents to $1.50.
A Kiss whole wheat sandwich loaf went from $13.75 to $15—an increase of $1.25.
White milk bread rose to $14, also increasing by $1.25 from $12.75 and whole grain went up $1.50 from $15.50 to $17.