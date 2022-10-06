WHILE most citizens were trying to secure their property, their children and themselves in the stormy weather on Wednesday, a man staged a robbery in San Fernando.
The thief held up a lotto booth on Coffee Street and stole $4,672.
A police report said that at around 3.55 p.m. an employee of Blue Notes Lotto Booth was conducting sales when the thief walked up to the service window.
He placed a black plastic bag through the slot window and demanded the victim place the day’s sales in the bag.
The victim became fearful and placed the cash in the bag.
The thief grabbed the bag and ran off.
Cpl Rosan and others of the Mon Repos Police Station responded and investigations are continuing.