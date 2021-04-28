Jayann Sterling-Hazel is questioning how the family of former energy minister Franklin Khan has received exemptions to enter Trinidad and Tobago but she has been stranded in Atlanta for over a year.
Sterling-Hazel, a resident of Argyle, Tobago, visited the US during March of last year for a medical procedure. Since then she claims she has applied repeatedly for exemptions without success.
Her family has hired help for her daughter with online learning, a void left by the stay-at-home mother.
“I have not seen my daughter in over a year. When I left she was eight, now she is nine years old. My husband and I try to explain as parents to her what is going on. It is hard hearing her cry on the phone,” Sterling-Hazel told the Express by phone.
She said her grandmother died and she did not receive an exemption to return home to Tobago.
She is calling for a level playing field in light of Khan’s daughter and other family members being granted exemptions within days of his death to return for his funeral.
“It is to me a slap in the face to see exemptions given to them and I am still in the United States while my husband is alone in Tobago taking care of our child,” she said.
While her family in Tobago, inclusive of her husband, is assisting her financially, she said some are near vagrancy abroad waiting for exemptions.
“People are selling bottles and cans to stores just to make it. I mean the situation here is very hard. People are crying out,” Sterling-Hazel said.
She wants answers from newly-appointed Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds.
“I absolutely think that the system needs to change and I really hope the new minister who has been assigned to this whole exemption situation, I really hope that he looks at the system and finds some way to resolve what is going on,” she said.
Efforts to contact Hinds on the matter on Monday via phone and WhatsApp have proved futile.