THE case of missing Kadijah Flament took a strange twist yesterday, when messages were posted on her Facebook account profile that claimed that she was alive and will return home.
Four messages were posted within minutes of each other on Flament's timeline, where it was claimed that she was 'alive and well', and 'taking a break' in Tobago.
Around 3 p.m., the first post which appeared on Flament's Facebook account read: 'I am okay guys, I am okay, I am in Tobago wtf. Alyuh saying I dead I just needed a f***ing break, will come home when I ready, I have no phone, I now say let me log in and all this sh*t.'
Five minutes later the second message was posted and read: 'So bad alyuh want me dead.'
Then ten minutes after that came the third post: 'LoL now self I staying way I is, how much places alyuh find meh body.'
'I'm alive and well,' was the last post, along with a picture of Flament.
In response to the posts, her mother, Anastasia Flament, who had told the Express that she believes her daughter had been killed, and has been leading the searches for evidence into her disappearance, said she was further traumatised and confused.
'I do not know what is going on. I don't know if someone hacked the phone. I do not know how I am feeling. I just want to take this phone and mash it up,' said the mother. 'I do not know what to think.'
Flament, 25, a mother of one, last contacted her family on June 7 and relatives reported her missing to police three days later.
Her mother has been with family, friends, volunteers and police combing areas on the outskirts of San Fernando for almost two weeks, searching abandoned cane fields and tracks at M1 and M2 Ring roads, Reform Village, Tarodale, Palmyra, and Daisey Road, Ste Madeleine, and Princes Town for leads into her daughter's disappearance.
Anastasia Flament had said she believed her daughter was killed in an apartment at a building complex and her body was carried down several floors and placed in a vehicle to be disposed of.
Homicide detectives of Region III who have been investigating the case have been informed of the mysterious Facebook posts and detectives suspect that her account was hacked.
Last week, police officers had tracked her phone signal to a cell tower
near Olera Heights, Circular Road, San Fernando, but the phone was not found.
Homicide detectives are expected to engage the Cyber Crime Unit to determine the location of the user who posted the Facebook messages.
The posts came just days after a woman who is a suspect in Flament's disappearance had been sent to St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
On Friday, the woman, who has been in self-quarantine having tested positive for Covid-19, was seen in the nude at her window and the burglar-proofed gate of her apartment, shouting, singing hymns and vomiting.
Police were also told by neighbours that crashing sounds were heard coming from within her residence.
On Thursday, a police team searching for Flament discovered burnt human remains at a dumpsite at Reform Road, Gasparillo.
The remains were spotted by officers of the Air Support Unit conducting surveillance using drones almost half a kilometre into the agriculture land.
Flament's mother also told the Express yesterday that officers had not yet requested a tissue sample for DNA testing.