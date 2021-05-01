Alarmed by overnight reports of hungry crowds of people in north and south Trinidad, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is pleading with citizens who continue to congregate to purchase street food.
He said people congregating by the hundreds to purchase street food were noted by the Ministry and urged that people cook at home, ‘shelter in place’ and leave home only if necessary.
People began visiting fast food outlets and street food vendors within hours of the Government’s decision on Thursday to close restaurants in an attempt to gain control of rising COVID-19 cases.
“Last night and this morning we got some very disturbing news and videos about hundreds of people congregating in the Eddie Hart grounds to buy food. In Cross Crossing San Fernando, in the (Queen’s Park) Savannah, in the Curepe junction. This is not the time for discerning members of the public to be congregating by your hundreds to buy food. We are asking people to use the term that Dr Hinds has used, shelter in place. Only come out now as we did last year, to go to the pharmacy to go to work, to go to the grocery, cook at home.”
Referring to rising hospital occupancy rates, Deyalsingh said that citizens were responsible for the rise in cases and as such should be responsible for a decrease. He said that there is a limit to human resources in dealing with the virus and asked that all control measures be conserved.
“Ladies and gentlemen we have called this position on ourselves. It is up to us to retrieve the position. For every 100 cases 10 persons are being admitted but only two are being discharged. Yes we can add more beds, yes we can add more hospitals, but there is a limit to the human capacity to man these beds, there is a limit to the number of doctors in Trinidad and Tobago. If the population does not work with the measures, and forget this argument about public and private space, the COVID virus does not discriminate. That is academic and that is for the lawyer.”
“In one night yesterday, we had to ramp up our dialysis machines at the Arima Hospital, we currently have 10 people on dialysis. If we continue at this rate, people who need it two to three weeks from now will not have a dialysis chair. What are we going to tell those persons?”
He added that the COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to continue on Monday with an expanded criterion of those eligible for the vaccine. Persons above the age of 60 without non-communicable diseases, he said are now eligible, while persons under 60 with NCD’s including asthma were also eligible.