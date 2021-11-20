Former deputy mayor of San Fernando and national cultural icon Torrance Mohammed was honoured posthumously by the San Fernando City Corporation yesterday with the renaming of Keate Street as Torrance Mohammed Street.
Mohammed died on May 25 at San Fernando General Hospital, one day after he was beaten and robbed as he got out of his vehicle at Torrance Street in Mon Repos. He was 90 years old.
He was a well-known choreographer and founding member of the Arawak Dance Group, San Fernando Arts Council and the National Dance Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
Additionally, he served 16 years as a People’s National Movement (PNM) councillor, holding the portfolio of deputy mayor for four of those years.
Speaking on the genesis of the initiative, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said: “Last year, when we celebrated our 32nd anniversary (of San Fernando achieving city status), the Council declared last year the ‘Year of the Arts’. During that year we were able to develop a perspective on how would we really commend those who contributed.
“When you look around the City of San Fernando, most of the streets are named after former governors, former mayors, and other distinguished politicians. We are of the view that the city was shaped by other people as well, particularly people in the arts.”
The mayor noted that it is fitting to recognise those who contributed and Torrance Mohammed contributed well.
“Torrance contributed over 70 years of his life to the arts and we must be appreciative and cognitive of his contribution. It’s really a sad background, Council has been addressing these issues, and this morning is a proud moment for all of us to rename this space and this street, the Torrance Mohammed Street.”
Regrello said Mohammed may have left his home many times and would have turned into that street almost by remote control, because this is what he had known all his life.
“This is his space. Torrance has been here all his life and I think this is a fitting contribution this morning to name this street after him, and I’m very proud.
“Wherever Torrance is, he must be looking down and smiling and saying well done gentlemen, well done ladies, well done,” the mayor said.
Former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams also spoke highly of Mohammed.
“I am standing here this morning as a very proud San Fernandian. Nothing would have prevented me from being here to recognise the naming of this street the Torrance Mohammed Street,” she said.
“I have known Torrance for quite a long time, we worked in San Fernando. I was a part of his drama group. I was a part of the cultural centre there when I was minister, and to me anything that’s cultural in San Fernando, the name Torrance Mohammed is always recorded. And therefore today, I want to congratulate the San Fernando City Corporation and his foundation for the idea they had to rename this street after Torrance.”
Yuille-Williams said she really wanted it to go down in history because the life that Mohammed lived and the work that he did is something that young people need to know and follow.
Stating that wherever Mohammed is, he would appreciate what they were doing, Yuille-Williams added that she is happy to be there and extend congratulations as this was a historical day for the people of San Fernando.
And executor of Mohammed’s estate, Derron Attz, said Mohammed was very elated, pleased and excited when he got the news of the approval of the renaming, before his passing.
He noted that part of Mohammed’s excitement stemmed from the fact that the event was supposed to coincide with his birthday.
Attz said because the street connects with Naparima Bowl, where Mohammed produced most of his plays in the early days, they felt it was a fitting tribute to name the entrance after him.