Vendors at the Princes Town market protested yesterday against repairs being done at the building in the lead-up to Divali and Christmas.
They said the repairs will impede sales during these peak seasons.
They told the media that sales had declined during the Covid-19 pandemic and they needed the sales from these periods.
Vendor Brian Francois explained that officials from the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) told them they will be removed from the market for a month. However, he asked that they be allowed to sell at the location until Christmas and they could then stay home during the “banga season” of January and February.
Shamin Ramoutar, who also sells at the building, spoke about the length of time repairs had taken on another part of the market.
“They said one month across the road when they did repairs and they took three months, almost four months…Divali is on the fourth (of November). Right through the year we didn’t have no big set of sales because groceries selling partly all vegetables, so very few buyers going to come in here. Divali and Christmas we looking at we sales. They could at least be fair with us and let we work out the Divali and the Christmas which is the peak season for our sales,” said Ramoutar.
There are more than 100 occupants at the market. Apart from the vendors, there are hairdressers, nail technicians and seamstresses. Food is also sold.
Those who gathered yesterday claimed there was not proper consultation between them and the regional corporation.
However, PTRC chairman of market and vending, councillor Latchmi Narine Ramdhan, denied this.
He said that they spoke with the vendors and all of them agreed to sell on the street while repairs were being undertaken.
Ramdhan said the council also took a decision of a temporary measure to have the municipal police allow the vendors to sell on the street for a month.
Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine also said the vendors had agreed to earlier plans to have them sell in front of the market,
“Before I came here…we were having meetings with the inspector traffic management for everybody to put things in place, while the work is going on, that the vendors will have the opportunity to sell right in front of the market. They will have the full days to sell in front of the market and they agreed. So I am surprised to see now that they had concerns…I think the vendors’ intentions are good, I think people from outside of the market are now coming to look for their own gains to confuse the minds of the vendors of this market,” Roopnarine said.
He added that the contract had already been awarded for the project, having been given by the Central Tenders Board, not the PTRC. The cost is $500,000.
Tiling and internal repairs are to be done on the building and Ramdhan said: “The contractor had agreed to work seven days a week on extended hours to ensure that it is completed.”
Repair works were expected to begin on November 1 but, following a meeting with the vendors yesterday morning, Roopnarine said that the work will begin on November 5 to be undertaken in a month.
The vendors will sell on the street during this period.
Umar Abullah of the First Wave Movement was also present with the vendors and addressed the corporation officials at the scene.