On Saturday at around 5 p.m. Curtis Harriot Junior was gunned down at Debe.
Harriot was in the front passenger seat of a white Ford Ranger on the north bound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway extension, Debe.
A police report said that the driver of the vehicle told police he was at the roundabout at Ghandi Village proceeding north when he observed a black Nissan X trail registration unknown proceeding at the rear with blue strobe lights and a siren sounding like that of a police horn was sounded.
The driver said stopped his vehicle and observed that the Nissan Xtrail pulled up alongside.
He observed a man clad in black tactical clothing and a black ski mask, together with another person exited the vehicle.
Both were both armed with firearms.
One of the men approached the driver side door and informed the driver to switch off the ignition which he did.
The driver observed one of the men pointed to Harriot and fired several shots at him.
The men then re-entered the black Nissan X trail and sped off in a northerly direction on the highway.
Harriot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police retrieved from the scene seven spent nine mm rounds, and tree projectiles.
Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are investigating all the homicide reports.