Local entertainer Andy Singh needs your assistance to cover his rising medical bills after suffering a debilitating stroke last month, leaving him unable to walk and speak.
His family has launched a GoFundMe page seeking help from Singh’s friends, relatives, fans and anyone willing to contribute.
His daughter, Ahalia Singh, wrote that her father, a singer, suffered a stroke on October 24. He was admitted to the hospital ane discharged six days later, she said.
“They told us that there was not much more that they can do and advised us to take him privately,” she wrote.
She said Singh was unable to use the right side of his body and is unable to walk. The daughter said, “The stroke has damaged part of his brain and he can only say 3 words and cannot spell,” she said.
Ahailia said her father’s ailment has affected the family emotionally, mentally and financially.
“We have consulted with two doctors privately but because he is so complicated health wise, we have to do tests in order to figure out exactly what’s wrong. He has to undergo speech therapy and physiotherapy as well as a series of strict medications,” she said.
Ahailia said the family is unable to cover his medical expenses and is seeking the public’s help.
“The doctors indicated that it will be a long road to recovery therefore, we would be grateful for any support given, if you knew him from singing, or if you would just like to see our father get better, any donation will be gladly accepted,” she said.
Andy Singh, a father of four, has been an entertainer, performing Bollywood and chutney songs locally and abroad for many years. He is the son of the late Ras Nancoo Singh, who was also a veteran singer.
Anyone willing to assist Andy Singh can visit his GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/96eba87a or contact Ahailia Singh at 361-6540.