Guayaguayare resident Phillip Cummings lost the entire roof of his two-bedroom house yesterday.
Recounting the incident, Cummings said torrential mid-morning rainfall was accompanied by heavy winds, which led to the roof of his Trinity Road home being blown off around 11 a.m.
The 79-year-old pensioner said he’s thankful that his home suffered no other damage.
“I’m not sure how I’m going to deal with this, but I was able to secure a tarpaulin to cover the house so that my possessions can be protected,” Cummings said.
Asked if he knew what it could cost to replace the roof, he said he had no idea and he would probably have to get someone to do a valuation for him.
He also stated he’s not in a financial position to meet the cost of replacing the roof.
Cummings, like many other citizens, is without representation at the local government level after a Privy Council judgment, on May 18, brought an end to the one-year extension of the tenure of councillors and aldermen.
He noted that he was unable to get in contact with his Member of Parliament, Rushton Paray.
The Express reached out to Wendell Perez, the most recent councillor for Mayaro/Guayaguayare, who said he was aware of the incident.
Stating that he was powerless to actively advocate for or aid Cummings, Perez said: “I did reach out to the Disaster Management Unit at the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation, so they are involved.
“They will provide him with a dry place to sleep if needed. They have everything there to address his situation.”
Yesterday’s weather-related incident was not the first Cummings and his relatives, who live nearby, have had to deal with.
Last November, the family woke to find that the tract of land, some 50 feet, at the front of their home had slid down to the sea during heavy overnight rains.
Three-quarters of the roadway had been taken by the slide and lengthening cracks warn of further danger.
That incident was attributed to a combination of rainwater and seawater erosion.
Anyone interested in assisting Cummings can contact him at 380-6311.