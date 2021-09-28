A Barrackpore woman standing at the gate of her home was struck by a police vehicle and pinned to her fence on Monday afternoon.
Asha Dass, 44, fell unconscious upon the impact of the collision with TTPS marked Nissan X-trail in which there were three police officers.
The police vehicle struck Dass after it collided with a Nissan B-15 along Rochard Douglas Road.
Dass, a mother of two and grandmother of one, was taken by ambulance to the Princes Town District Health Facility in serious condition.
Also taken by ambulance were three police officers and Christopher Charles, the driver of the Nissan B-15.
The collision occurred around 2.30 p.m. when the three police officers were returning to the San Fernando Police Station after picking up documents at the Moruga Police Station.
A police report said that the officers were proceeding west when the driver overtook a parked vehicle on the southern side of the road.
The police vehicle collided with a silver Nissan B-15 driven by Charles with passenger Gonzales.
The TTPS vehicle lost control, spun and collided with pedestrian Dass, a housewife, who was standing in front of her gate.
Gonzales, 28, of Basse Terre, Moruga, spoke to the Express in a telephone interview as he made his way to the hospital.
Gonzales said, “We were headed to St Mary’s from Rochard Douglas Road, Barrackpore. We drove over a hill and there was a vehicle parked on the road. The police jeep approached from the opposite direction. They did not have the siren on, but there were lights. They were coming towards us at a high speed. They came into contact with our vehicle, it spun and hit the lady on the opposite side of the road.”
Dass’ daughter in law, Emily Samaroo, told the Express in a telephone interview that her mother-in-law was standing at the gate as her (Dass’) husband, Rishi Dass, reversed his vehicle onto the road.
She said her in-laws were headed to a relative’s house nearby.
“I was inside when I heard a ‘bang’. I ran out and saw my father’s-in-law car inside the yard. I saw the police vehicle jammed to our fence. I saw my father-in-law holding up my mother-in-law; she was unconscious. I asked my father-in-law what happened. He said the police vehicle hit the other vehicle and went out of control, and the back of the police vehicle hit my mother-in-law. They pushed to the fence to get her out”, Samaroo said.
“The ambulance took maybe 45 minutes to arrive. A relative who is a nurse came to the scene and after a while my mother-in-law regained consciousness. Her left foot was not moving, and she complained of pains in her back”, she said.
Officers of the Barrackpore Police Station, Southern Division Traffic Police and Southern Division Task Force responded and investigations are continuing.