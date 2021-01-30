There was nothing untoward about the approval of the application for exemption from bottled water manufacturer Blue Waters to allow 39 people from Honduras to enter Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.
So said Minister of National Security Stuart Young as he responded to criticisms from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who reiterated that it was “insulting” to the thousands of citizens who have been “stranded” abroad.
Young told the Express: “The Government has not shut down business, and manufacturing is an important part of the economy. As I have said repeatedly, we at National Security have been working with the oil and gas sector, as well as the manufacturing sector, to permit managed entry into Trinidad and Tobago.”
He said this was a “request by a manufacturer to bring in specialised workers to upgrade their plant. This is not unusual or unique. The persons entering would have presented their negative PCR test, they will be paying for their quarantine at a State-supervised quarantine facility and I add that many manufacturers outside of the oil and gas sector have had similar requests, which have been granted.”
“As a policy we have worked hard with the Ministry of Health to manage our borders and entries into Trinidad and Tobago and to keep manufacturing going for the economy of our country,” he added.
In a Facebook post, Young further stated that it had become worrying that the Leader of the Opposition “may be becoming delusional...as she continues to struggle for relevance”.
He said on Wednesday in Parliament she “attempted to mislead the population with respect to Chinese diplomats. And now she is again scraping the bottom of the barrel in desperation to be relevant by referring to the implementation of the Government’s policy of facilitating manufacturing in Trinidad and Tobago,” Young said.
“I was hoping that after her dire and abysmal failure, in front of the country in the Parliament on Wednesday, Mrs Persad-Bissessar would take some time for her personal health and do some introspection. I am saddened to realise she has not done so. It truly saddens me to see a former prime minister so desperate for attention,” he said.