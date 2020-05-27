National Security Minister Stuart Young said the Government has done everything within its power to make it possible for nationals still in Venezuela to return home.
Speaking at the daily virtual COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, Young said: “With respect to some of the nationals we have now in Venezuela, there seems to have been some confusion. Firstly, there was one individual who’s claiming to represent the lot. Then when we indicated to that individual that permission is granted for these nationals to return, another individual popped up with a travel agency. So we’re now faced with more than one individual claiming to represent a group of people. That did not stop us, we continue to say ok, provide us with the details, we got the bio-data pages of the passports."
He said despite two sets of people claiming to represent those who wanted to return from Venezuela, the Government did not make it an issue and indicated that permission would be granted once the final flight details were provided.
“I am now seeing it suggested that the Government has to get involved to make arrangements with the Government of Venezuela.
“We asked, kindly show us where you have made a request of the Government of Venezuela for the flight to take place, because they’re telling us they’re chartering a plane, a Venezuelan airline plane, and we have not been provided with the communication between themselves and the Government of Venezuela saying that we need to be involved.”
He said what these nationals may not have known is that officials in T&T already knew the process because the process was used for a national to return from Venezuela, and that at no time did the T&T Government engage the Government of Venezuela over the person’s return.
“The Government is not going to go and get itself involved in what it doesn’t need to get involved with," Young said.
He added that 10 nationals in Guyana contacted the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security yesterday and advised that they believe they’re able to make arrangements with a charter airline in Guyana to arrive on Saturday.
“That is part of the process. Once we’ve received that, again we confirm in writing you will be permitted entry to Trinidad and Tobago, kindly provide us with the final flight details. And that is what I expect to happen because it’s a process we’ve gone through before. There’s no delay on our part, we want to get these persons back. We’ve been working with the Ministry of Health and their personnel to identify where these persons will be quarantined by the State on arrival.
“This is a process we’ve gone through a few time before so I’m not sure where the confusion has arisen, but I’ve come here to clarify. From the Government’s perspective we’ve done all that we’ve had to do and we’re assisting the system, and we’re doing what we have done before to get these nationals back,” Young said.
Earlier, Young explained the process as it pertains to nationals being granted exemption to re-enter the country.
“We receive an application, the application is considered. We then ask for confirmation of nationality by asking for a copy of the bio-data page of the person’s passport. We then asked for their proposed flight details. At that stage it is indicated that they will be permitted entry back into Trinidad and Tobago so that they can use that to go and make their flight arrangements.
“The final approval cannot be given until we have the final flight details. This is a process we’ve been through well over 10, 20 times. We will indicate in writing that you would be granted approval and we await the final flight details to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
“The Government does not get involved in the flight details. The Government is not acting in a manner where we are making the arrangements for flights.”
He said for the record this process has been working and pointed to the nationals who returned from Suriname, Barbados and Grenada.
“At no stage has the Government engaged with any other Government to provide any services. Once we indicate to our nationals, who have requested, that we’re going to grant approval, they can then utilise that to make their flight arrangement, and when they provide us with the final flight details we do grant the final exemption.”
He said the final exemption, under the hand of the Permanent Secretary, is an indication to local authorities such as Civil Aviation, Immigration Division, Custom and Excise that these persons will be coming in. These are the details of when they will be coming in, how they will be coming in, and we say the crew cannot disembark.
“We cannot provide that final document until we have the final flight details.”
He said the State has been receiving thousands of applications from nationals all over the globe but those requests are being considered on a case by case basis.
“We are managing very carefully the return of our nationals and ensuring, importantly, that our public healthcare system is not overwhelmed, and that we can handle it. The State quarantine process is an essential and critical pillar of our continued management. We don’t want to overload our resources. This is being done not only to protect those who are here but also those who are returning.
“It is our intention to allow every single national who wants to return, to return, but in a manner as we’ve been doing where we will protect the population and those returning by making sure our system isn’t overwhelmed.”
Stating that the process is only for returning nationals, Young said, “We’re still faced with some non-nationals asking to come into Trinidad and Tobago. In those circumstances the answer is no. We’re dealing with our nationals first bearing in mind the State quarantine system.
“All returning nationals will be State quarantined and in a number that the health services can manage just to avoid a re-importation of the virus and the overwhelming of the public healthcare system.”