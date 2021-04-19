Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley today (April 19, 2021) advised Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to, with immediate effect, in accordance with Sections 3(9), 76(3) and 79(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago:
(i) reassign Mr. Stuart Young as Minister of Energy and Energy Industries in addition to his duties as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister;
(ii) reassign Mr. Fitzgerald Hinds as Minister of National Security and
(iii) appoint Mr. Foster Cummings as Minister of Youth Development and National Service.