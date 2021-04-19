Stuart Young----new

Minister Stuart Young

Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley today (April 19, 2021) advised Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to, with immediate effect, in accordance with Sections 3(9), 76(3) and 79(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago:

(i)         reassign Mr. Stuart Young as Minister of Energy and Energy Industries in addition to his duties as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister;

(ii)        reassign Mr. Fitzgerald Hinds as Minister of National Security and

(iii)       appoint Mr. Foster Cummings as  Minister of Youth Development and National Service.

PM PICKS STUART

Stuart Young was a natural pick for the Energy portfolio, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley indicated yesterday.

In making Stuart Young the new Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, the Prime Minister chose someone who had been involved in and familiar with all the major issues to be resolved in the energy sector.

SORT BOSS CHARGED

INSP Mark Hernandez, head of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) of the Police Service, has been charged with misbehaviour in public office.

The charge was laid around 4 p.m., yesterday by his colleagues of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) after consultation with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC earlier in the day as well as at the weekend.

Brazil Covid variant ashore

THE Brazilian Covid Variant of Concern (P1) has been recorded in the local population.

The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed that the P1 variant was detected in a local Covid-19 patient who tested positive for the virus in Nariva/Mayaro.

4 witnesses kick off case

SIXTEEN years after his body was found in a cane field not far from his Couva home, the trial into the death of six-year-old Sean Luke began yesterday.

Following months of preparation by the court addressing preliminary issues, the State’s first four witnesses were called upon at a virtual judge-alone trial to provide their evidence-in-chief.

UNC MPs: Go for it

A number of Opposition parliamentarians have gotten the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

However, some said that pockets of constituents are suffering from vaccine jitters following the deaths of 60-year-old Ijaz Haniff and Energy Minister Franklin Khan who died days after receiving the vaccine. Health authorities have maintained there is no evidence to suggest their deaths are related to the vaccine.