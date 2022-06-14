Stuart Young

‘premature to ask for

resignations’: Stuart Young

Stuart Young is the acting attorney general.

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs advised this morning that Senator

Reginald Armour will be out of the country from today until Thursday on official business.

The location and nature of the official business was not disclosed.

Armour replaced former attorney general Faris Al Rawi.

Young, who is the Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister will act in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs during Senator Armour’s absence, in addition to the discharge of his normal duties.

