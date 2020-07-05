Princes Town MP Barry Padarath says he will be home in time for the general elections.
This, as United National Congress (UNC) officials confirmed that Padarath was selected as the candidate for Princes Town in the August 10 general elections.
Padarath was screened virtually by the party's screening committee last week, as he is in Miami.
The Express contacted Padarath who said he was not yet aware that a candidate had been selected for Princes Town.
He said, “I am not aware that the Party has indicated officially who its standard bearer would be for Princes Town. Therefore I await an announcement.”
Padarath boarded a flight hours before the Trinidad and Tobago government closed its borders on March 22, to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.
Padarath said he wanted to be with his one-year-old daughter, Sejal Lara Padarath, a citizen of the United States.
His application for an exemption was granted by National Security Minister Stuart Young, and Padarath has booked a flight to return home next week.
He said, “I have a booking on a chartered flight out of Miami this week that applied to bring in a group of nationals including myself.”
Padarath said the charter company, which had advertised flight from Miami to Trinidad, contacted him for a booking.
“I booked a seat on the flight with my daughter. They advised that other Trinidadians were booked on the same flight,” he said.
Padarath has since dismissed allegations that he was being investigated by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and denied claims that his accounts had been flagged.
He also dismissed reports that he was involved in a heated exchange with UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar over the pending investigations into his finances.