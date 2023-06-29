Thirteen-year-old student, Andy Arjoon, is missing.
Arjoon of Sixth Avenue, Malick, Barataria, was last seen on June 23, 2023.
He is of mixed descent, brown in complexion, slim built, approximately five feet, two inches tall and has a high top hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red Reebok sign, three-quarter jeans and black slippers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the San Juan police station at 638-3416 or 674-0100. The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS or through any police station