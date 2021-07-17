IF the country receives a supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, it will be reserved for secondary school pupils.
This was the announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at Saturday’s Covid-19 press conference.
Rowley said that the documents have been signed regarding the donations of vaccines from the United States.
"Based on the documents we have signed with the American offer one of the documents we have signed involves an identification with the supplier. So in the event that we reach the point, and we hope that we do get there, that we get vaccines from the United States those vaccines are more than likely to be Pfizer vaccines.
I want to say it here now that is the only vaccine that has WHO clearance for the use on children from age 12 and above, which means our secondary school children population.
Given the quantities that come to us, it would be first call for our high school age population”, he said.
Dr Rowley said once that vaccination drive is successful, then it will be one step closer to secondary school resuming in September.
He said, “We're hoping that no other problem arises in United States which will affect it. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that we get some of these vaccines. “
"It is a bit of good news that we are waiting to see unfold in the weeks ahead and that is going to be, from all reports in front of us that is aiming to be an August operation", he said.
"We had to sign three documents and we’ve finally done that and we are now awaiting the next step. I think the allocation has been made and we are awaiting the logistical release but that is not under our control."
Earlier during the Ministry of Health press conference, thoracic care medical specialist Dr Michelle Trotman urged citizens to accept the opportunity to take the vaccine, and encourage others to do so.
“We are at pivotal times. We are at a position where we are all going to be presented with the choice to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
I am imploring all that when that vaccine is presented to you, that you accept it.
If you have already accepted it encourage someone else to do so”, said Dr Trotman.
She reminded that complete vaccination means both taking both doses of the vaccine.
“We know that that one shot gives some protection as low, in some studies, as 30 percent.
It is imperative that you continue to practice your three Ws and take your second vaccine.
Encourage someone that you know to take your second vaccine. We are getting there but there’s still a large proportion of us who still are not vaccinated.
So therefore there is still a higher risk to develop Covid-19, to develop complications from the virus”, she said.
“We want to keep our hospitalizations low, we want to keep our population well”, said Dr Trotman.