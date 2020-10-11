The crash that killed three people on the Uriah Butler Highway in Chaguanas on Sunday morning brought to 71 the number of road fatalities this year.
The victims are mother of one Crystal Baboolal, 28, of Cane Farm Arouca, Michael Walters, 20, of Laventille Road, Laventille, and Michael Ashton, 36, of Lower Santa Cruz.
At 5 am today, officers attached to the Central Division Highway Patrol Unit as well as a cruiser from the Las Lomas Police Post responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision along the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway (UBH) in the vicinity of the fire station.
Preliminary reports suggest that the driver of a silver Nissan Tiida motor vehicle collided with the rear of a 10-wheeler truck. The victims died on impact.
The driver of the truck, a police officer, was not hurt.
The crash happened on the north-bound lane in the vicinity of the Divali Nagar walkover.
The police said that for 2020, 71 persons have lost their lives in road traffic accidents compared to 97 for the same period last year which accounts for a 27 percent reduction.