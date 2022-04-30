2610F8ED-900B-4823-B383-D70DCCD19854.jpg

A Chaguanas man died this morning when the vehicle he was driving crashed and exploded at the end of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Debe.

He was identified as Terry Subnaik, of Lime Head Road, Chase Village.

The accident occurred at around 5.30.a.m.

Police said Subnaik was driving his Nissan AD wagon south along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension when he crashed into a concrete barrier. 

The vehicle burst into flames

Police said the driver was burnt beyond recognition. He was identified after police traced the vehicle's registration number.

