Akeem Dick

AKEEM Dick, also known as "Sugars', was charged on Monday with the November murder of a Freeport man and wounding of another man. 

Dick, 30, of Longdenville, is expected to appear virtually before a Chaguanas magistrate today charged with the murder of Kendell Clint Yearwood, and wounding with intent against another man, which occurred on November 18 last year.

Dick was charged with the offences following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on Monday.

Yearwood, 31, of Freeport, was seated in a vehicle with another man at Carlsen Field Road, Freeport, when a Nissan Note motor vehicle stopped. 

Two men armed with guns exited the vehicle.

The armed men approached the victims and fired several shots at them.

Yearwood died at the scene, while the other man was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility.

The accused was arrested by officers of the Central Division Task Force on January 4.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Maharaj and Sgt Richardson of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, while the accused was charged by PC Mathura also of HBI Region Three on Monday. 

