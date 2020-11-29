GUNMEN shot and killed a Golconda man in the street on Sunday morning, but residents claimed they saw nothing.
Ako Wilson, was shot multiple times by two men who alighted from a vehicle.
Wilson was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.
A police report said that when officers visited the scene and interviewed several people, however no one was willing to give any information about the crime.
However, police have obtained security camera footage that captured the killing which took place at 8.24 a.m. at Golconda Settlement.
Wilson was walking on the street when a white Y12 wagon headed in the opposite direction pulled alongside him.
The 30-second video showed two men alighted from the rear seat, and discharged multiple rounds at Wilson.
As he collapsed on the road, the shooters returned to the vehicle which sped off.
Ste Madeleine Police, Southern Division Task Force and Homicide Region III officers responded.
Police said that Wilson was well-known to them for firearm related offences.
He was also a cashier employed with King Capital Car Rentals.
Wilson's killing took the murder toll to 368, compared to 488 last year.