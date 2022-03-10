“It’s a beautiful feeling. Everything I do in the artform, it is inform, educate, entertain and heal.”
So said veteran calypsonian, composer and writer SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) before being presented with the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) by President Paula-Mae Weekes for his contribution to music and culture, at President’s House, St Ann’s, yesterday.
SuperBlue was joined by a slew of illustrious artistes and cultural aficionados, including Brother Mudada (Allan Fortune), Luta (Morel Peters) and Johnny King (Johnson King), who said they were “humbled” and “happy” at the recognition.
In a brief telephone interview, SuperBlue added: “I am proud to have flown the flag for my country. I made a contribution to the art form. I always wanted to make Pt Fortin proud and to make schoolmates feel proud. I had special people who have always been there for me, like my manager, Danuelia Ramdeen and ‘Granty’. I thank all my friends and fans for their love and support over the years.”
Also in a telephone interview at President’s House yesterday, Michael Oliver Stanley Boothman, who was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Gold), said: “I am humbled to be alive to be recognised by my people. I feel it’s a great honour since I had to overcome two major challenges healthwise. I am happy to receive my award.”
obagonian Johnny King (Johnson King), calypsonian and composer, who received the Hummingbird Medal (Silver), said: “I pride myself in being humble. I am humbled. It’s nice to know people appreciate the work you have done. I am grateful for any kind of accolade. I have got awards from other sources and organisations, but to get an award from President’s House is the zenith of my achievements. I will treasure it. This award tops them all.”
Brother Mudada: ‘I’m very happy’
Morvant resident Brother Mudada (Allan Fortune), who is well known for gems like Ever Living Calypso and Pandemic, said: “I’m very happy. This award came in the midst of adversity. I am dealing with my eyes. I am doing the best I can with my specialists. I thank the Kaiso House cast and the fraternity for their support. I am grateful to the late Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba) for his stewardship.” Mudada, a prolific calypsonian and composer, received the Humming Bird Medal Silver for his contribution to music and culture.
Veteran calypsonian (Delamo), an eminent resident at Las Alturas, Morvant, said: “It was a pleasant surprise. I am happy to see that just like A Taste Of Carnival 2022, they have sought to give us a taste-appreciation and recognition for labouring in the vineyard. There is life beyond Covid-19.
Gestures like this show appreciation for the contribution of citizens should be encouraged. We are living in a time of wars and rumours of war. There must be something for us to cling to. It gives us a glimmer of hope. There is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.” Delamo, a retiree, received the Humming Bird Silver medal for his contribution to music and culture.
Luta: ‘Inspiration and encouragement for artistes’
Two time calypso monarch Luta (Morel Peters) who received the Humming Bird medal silver for his contribution to music and culture said: “I am humbled. Appreciative and grateful. It is something I never looked forward to and thought about. Over the years, people noticed you were contributing to the artform. Sometimes when you do things, you don’t even notice people are noticing your work. It is a source of encouragement and inspiration for younger artistes. If you are committed you will continue to contribute; even if you think you are not appreciated. There is sheer satisfaction in doing what you are moved to do. The satisfaction is not about how people respond, it’s moving according to when you move to do something. It’s a little icing on the cake when other people feel you did a good job.”
Wealth of talent
Roman Catholic deacon Lennox Toussaint, who was awarded the Humming Bird medal silver for his contribution to culture, said: “I am extremely grateful to the people and the team who saw it fit to nominate me and I am glad I could have contributed in some way. I sat on a number of committees and I have contributed to Nafeta awards. I have contributed to the Caribbean song festival. We are so richly blessed with culture and talent. We have a wealth of talent. Sometimes we take our culture like our steelband for granted. I gushed when I heard the Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley beam with pride over Caribbean patriot and masman Peter Minshall. I grew up with Minshall. I spent 10 years with City Syncopators. I suppose culture has been in my blood. Culture is one of the most important hallmarks of a nation.”