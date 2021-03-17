The Supermarket Association of Trinidad & Tobago (SATT) is seeking to vaccinate 30,000 of its members as soon as possible, the majority of whom since March 2020, were deemed essential staff and have been on the front lines serving customers.
When the COVID-19 Pandemic was declared globally on 11th March 2020, SATT said it led the way in implementing measures to protect employees and consumers against the virus, while satisfying the demand of customers for grocery items and operating regularly to prevent panic buying and market disruption.
According to Rajiv Diptee, President, SATT: “Employees of SATT Members have been on the front lines for the past year, therefore, SATT is currently exploring avenues to have them vaccinated against the virus, in the shortest possible timeframe and we will be working with the Ministry of Health to make this a reality.”