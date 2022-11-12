Three criminal suspects helped themselves to expensive alcohol at a supermarket in San Fernando this afternoon.
Only two left alive.
One was shot dead by a security guard yesterday.
Police locked down the city searching for his two accomplices who escaped by pushing shoppers aside and running along Cipero Street.
It happened at Just In time Family Mart, Cipero Street, around 4 p.m.
Police said three men entered the supermarket, picked up several bottles of champagne, wine and whiskey and attempted to leave without paying.
Two of the men were armed with guns, police said.
An eyewitness said an armed security guard stationed at the entrance of the business place attempted to stop the men. There was an exchange of gunfire and one of the suspects was wounded.
He collapsed outside the supermarket and died. The two gunmen escaped.
Police recovered two bottles of alcohol, money and a backpack.