bacxkpack

Three criminal suspects helped themselves to expensive alcohol at a supermarket in San Fernando this afternoon.

Only two left alive.

One was shot dead by a security guard yesterday.

Police locked down the city searching for his two accomplices who escaped by pushing shoppers aside and running along Cipero Street.

It happened at Just In time Family Mart, Cipero Street, around 4 p.m.

Police said three men entered the supermarket, picked up several bottles of champagne, wine and whiskey and attempted to leave without paying.

Two of the men were armed with guns, police said.

An eyewitness said an armed security guard stationed at the entrance of the business place attempted to stop the men. There was an exchange of gunfire and one of the suspects was wounded.

He collapsed outside the supermarket and died. The two gunmen escaped.

Police recovered two bottles of alcohol, money and a backpack.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FROM BEETHAM TO THE BAR

FROM BEETHAM TO THE BAR

After he was admitted to the Bar yesterday, a surprise motorcade greeted community activist Kareem Marcelle outside of the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

The 28-year-old, who later updated his Facebook profile with the quote “From Beetham Gardens to the Hall of Justice”, told the Express his latest achievement was a struggle well worth it.

Judge rules on December 14

Judge rules on December 14

ON December 14, Justice Frank Seepersad will deliver his ruling on whether the TT$857 million the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) was ordered to pay to Brazilian firm Constuctora OAS SA should be remitted to the International Court of Arbitration for reconsideration.

For almost six hours yesterday, the judge heard submissions from attorneys on both sides before reserving his decision.

Rowley promises payments for flood-affected farmers

Rowley promises payments for flood-affected farmers

Farmers and citizens who qualify for compensation and assistance will receive them as quickly as possible, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley assured yesterday.

Attending Parliament virtually from the Official Prime Minister’s residence yesterday, the Prime Minister answered questions during Prime Minister’s Question Time. Rowley, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time last week, is now Covid negative.

Recommended for you