Two bandits made off with over $13,000 in cash and thousands of dollars more in cigarettes, phone cards and cell phones, after staging a daylight robbery at Bredesh Supermarket in Penal on Sunday.

According to a police report, the two men, one armed with a firearm, stormed the S.S. Erin Road premises and announced a hold-up.

The cashier and another victim, who were standing both standing at the entrance to the business premises, were robbed of their cell phones and $750.

The criminals also relieved the cashier of the keys to her Mazda Familia vehicle.

They then proceeded to robe the owner of the supermarket of his cell phone, $13,636.50 which represented the weekend’s sales, a quantity of assorted cigarettes, and a quantity of Digicel and b-mobile phone cards.

The men ran off and escaped.

PCs Nanan and WPC Homer responded and made several checks for the criminals without success.

WPC Homer is continuing investigations.

POLICE are probing the suspected homicide of a South Oropouche man on Sunday.

