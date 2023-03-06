Two bandits made off with over $13,000 in cash and thousands of dollars more in cigarettes, phone cards and cell phones, after staging a daylight robbery at Bredesh Supermarket in Penal on Sunday.
According to a police report, the two men, one armed with a firearm, stormed the S.S. Erin Road premises and announced a hold-up.
The cashier and another victim, who were standing both standing at the entrance to the business premises, were robbed of their cell phones and $750.
The criminals also relieved the cashier of the keys to her Mazda Familia vehicle.
They then proceeded to robe the owner of the supermarket of his cell phone, $13,636.50 which represented the weekend’s sales, a quantity of assorted cigarettes, and a quantity of Digicel and b-mobile phone cards.
The men ran off and escaped.
PCs Nanan and WPC Homer responded and made several checks for the criminals without success.
WPC Homer is continuing investigations.
