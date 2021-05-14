The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) says it has taken note of the number of cases as of May 13 (397 cases with 21 deaths) with the utmost grave concern.
The threat posed by the virus along with the scope of community outbreak has led the Association to reconsider current measures at supermarkets nationwide.
The Association will be implementing the following measures moving forward during the ‘lockdown’ period until May 23.
1) The lives and health of our staff is of paramount importance. We will be instructing our staff to double mask immediately and to wear face shields and PPE where possible.
2) All promotions, advertising and specials have been suspended with immediate effect collectively by all stores
3) The strict implementation of the one (1) member per family policy with exceptions to single household persons and other such exemptions as necessary.
4) In an effort to control crowds, we will be engaging with TTPS to ask for SRP's and traffic wardens to assist with crowd management
5) We are asking the authorities to emphasize that it is an offence to congregate as such and we are asking where possible that persons should wait in their vehicles.
6)There will be a long wait to enter the supermarkets. We are urging shoppers not to make daily visits to the supermarkets.
7) Shopping carts have been limited to adjust to the capacity of persons that can be safely circulated through stores as per recommendations
8) The visibility of signage, pamphlet distribution and paraphernalia by the Ministry of Health will be increased to ensure increased compliance where necessary.
7) Member stores have already increased the factors including available registers to allow for the throughput of traffic circulation as smoothly as possible for faster turnaround period.
8) The sale of large appliances and furniture are to be suspended immediately with the exception of mini appliances and household items.
9) We are asking the government to support the supermarkets by advising the public to listen, adhere and comply with the policies in play by the supermarkets.
10) We are also requesting the TTPS to make an active effort to assist with crowd control in an effort to ensure compliance from customers as supermarkets do not have any formal authority to take action against offenders.
11) It is a well documented fact that every time a press conference is held by The Honourable Prime Minister to address further restrictions, there is a wild run on the supermarkets and retail food outlets. This trend, although baffling, leads us to advise that perhaps his press conferences be scheduled later in the evening.