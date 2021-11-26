Customers are being put on notice that from December 15, supermarkets would not be accepting cotton notes.
The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), in a statement on Wednesday night, said pursuant to the demonetisation of the $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50 cotton notes and $50 polymer notes that will become illegal tender on and after January 1, 2022, its member stores will no longer be accepting these notes after December 15, 2021.
SATT described the decision is “regrettable”. However, it was told that financial institutions are reluctant to provide any guarantees of fidelity during the transition process, as well as their proposed lock-off dates for acceptance.
“In such circumstances in such a short turnaround period without transition, we encourage customers and shoppers to take advantage of the period up to Wednesday, December 15, to transact your notes in store or deposit them accordingly.
“We also advise customers that this remains subject to change if there should there be an indication by the banking sector that arrangements will be made available to ensure the value of notes is retained by way of facilities put in place up to a period to indemnify against loss,” the association said.
Central Bank:No deadline for exchange
The Central Bank, in a notice on its website on Wednesday, stated all cash transactions in T&T must be conducted with the new polymer banknotes from January 1, 2022.
Banknotes bearing series dates prior to the year 2020 can be redeemed for value indefinitely at the Central Bank.
This means the old cotton notes for all denominations can be exchanged for the new polymer notes, with no deadline set for this exercise.
The exchange of bills does not apply to the $100, as the process of exchanging the old cotton $100 notes has already been completed.
This only applies to the $1, $5, $10, $20 and $50 notes.
And, Scotiabank announced that from December the cotton notes will no longer be accepted at its ATMs.
Scotiabank said that in keeping with a Central Bank notice in June of this year which highlights the completion of the country’s conversion to polymer banknotes, the bank is implementing the following changes to help ensure a smooth transition for its customers in time for January 1, 2022.
The bank noted that in its branches, the $1, $5, $10 $20 and $50 cotton notes and $50 polymer issued prior to January 2021 will be accepted in-branch, over the counter until December 17; while at the night safe, they will be accepted until December 19.
It also is reminding its customers to use its digital cashless payment systems, such as M10 handheld devices, poin-of-sale machines, the Scotia Caribbean app or Scotia OnLine to receive payments.