A hole in one.
That’s the shock and awe First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra achieved, winning the Pan in 21st Century competition on their first attempt, on Sunday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The Lopinot band outplayed a competitive field, amassing an unassailable 289 points with a smooth rendition of American pop star Bruno Mars’ (Peter Hernandez) “Grenade”, to win the coveted Pan Trinbago title.
National Panorama Medium band champions Katzenjammers-- playing American pop singer Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” (286 points) -- and runners-up NGC Couva Joylanders — playing American R&B star Mario (Mario Barrett) classic “Let Me Love You” (282 points) — finished second and third respectively in a near exact duplicate of their Panorama score sheets.
Supernovas arranger Amrit Samaroo said his band didn’t know what to expect when they made their Pan in 21st century debut, let alone to win the whole thing.
“Really and truly we didn’t know what to expect going into the completion. This is the first time we entering it and winning it on debut was special,” a stunned Samaroo told the Express via phone on Monday.
The rising pan maestro, son of the late iconic pan arranger Jit Samaroo, said he knew they had to represent the legacy and “do something special”.
Supernovas only other pan win is the National Panorama Small Band title, which they won in 2014.
“I had something in my mind as to what Pan in the 21st century should be and really wanted to do something special. When you look at the history of the show, in a lot of ways each win over the years was special, but there wasn’t a mould to follow to say this is the way to win.
“It came down to the song selection and we felt with ‘Grenade’ we had a potential winner because of where the song itself took us. But to actually win? It does a lot for myself and the band as to the justification of the work we put in,” Samaroo added.
Striking a winning chord
Earlier, San Juan-based band Chord Masters followed up on their Panorama 2023 Single Pan title, to take top honours in what panned out to be an equally intriguing battle for the Pan Down Memory Lane title.
The Febeau Village orchestra lifted the Grand Stand crowd to its feet with a danceable rendition of US family group Sister Sledge’s 1985 global party anthem “Frankie”, earning a table topping 271 points.
D’Orginal Woodbrook Modernaires – playing American R&B veteran Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk” (265 points) and Nostrand Symphony –playing Swedish band ABBA’s disco anthem “Dancing Queen” (264 points) finished second and third respectively.
Chord Masters drillmaster Akua Leith, who led the band through rehearsals of US-based arranger Andre White’s musical score sheet, called the win a “fulfilling” and “validating” experience.
“National Panorama Single Pan champions last December and now Pan Down Memory Lane champs. It shows the band is standing on solid soil that we win our first titles back-to-back,” Leith said.
Leith credited the win to the high level of music literacy among his players who were able to quickly read and interpret White’s vision from hundreds of miles away.
“He (White) sent the scores and they took it, learned it and played. I then went it and did the cleaning up, the drilling of certain key parts, the dynamics and execution. It’s amazing that we can take a story written by him (White) and then articulate that story to an audience,” Leith said.
Samaroo, meanwhile, credited the vision of the pan body to put on a competition out of Carnival that “introduces new audiences to steelpan”.
“This pushes the envelope as far as attracting an international market to pan. A show like this, where bands playing pop songs, puts pan on a whole different stage. Once we continue to do it properly the possibilities and potential opportunities are endless,” Samaroo said.
Leith concurred. He said the nostalgia in the Pan Down Memory Lane competition has opened up the national instrument to a whole new local market.
“You may have someone who is not into Carnival for whatever reason. Maybe religious or personal preference, but they love soul music or R&B and are drawn to hear their favourite songs and so get to experience the steelpan in its natural element. It expands the economy of the instrument,” Leith concluded.
Pan Down Memory Lane results
1. Chord Masters – Sister Sledge’s “Frankie” – 271
2. D’ Original Woodbrook Modernaires – Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk” – 265
3. Nostrand Symphony – ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” – 264
4. Arima All Stars – Kool & The Gang’s “Cherish” – 261
4. Marsicans – Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons – “I’m In Dancing Mood” – 261
6. Uni Stars – Lou Rawls “Lady Love” – 260
6. T&T Fire Service Steel Orchestra – Gloria Estafan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Conga” – 260
8. Gonzales Sheikers – Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” – 258
8. New Age Trendsetters – DeBarge “Rhythm of the Night” – 258
8. Metro Stars – Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” – 258
11. La Creole Pan Groove – Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” - 257
12. Woodbrook Playboyz – Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” – 254
13. Trinidad East Side Symphony – Andy Williams’ “Love is a Many Splendored Thing” – 252
Pan in the 21st Century results
1. First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra – Bruno Mars’ “Grenade” – 289
2. Katzenjammers – Christina Perri’s – “A Thousand Years” – 286
3. NGC Couva Joylanders – Mario’s “Let Me Love You” – 282
4. Potential Symphony – Mark Anthony’s “Vivir Mi Vida” – 281
5. Our Boys – Alicia’s Key’s “Fallin’” – 279
6. Nutrien Silver Stars – Anderson Paak & Bruno Mars’ “Leave the door Open” – 278.5
7. Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille – Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable”- 277.5
8. Heritage Petroleum Skiffle – CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” – 277
9. Golden Hands – Beyonce’s “Love On Top” – 276
9. NLCB Fonclaire – Kizz Daniel’s “BUGA” – 276
11. Pan Elders – Anderson Paak & Bruno Mars “Leave the door Open” – 269
12. Curepe Scherzando – Bruno Mars’ “Tressure” - 266