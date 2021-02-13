silence

West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago batsman/wicket keeper Joshua Da Silva showed his support from the other side of the world Friday during the team's match against Bangladesh.

Da Silva and his team-mate, medium bowler Shannon Gabriel both wore black arm bands on the second day of the second test match at Bangladesh's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, at Dhaka.

Da Silva scored 92 runs out of the teams 409, and Gabriel claiming two of the four wickets from the "Tigers", put West Indies in a commanding position.

In a post on his Instagram page, Da Silva said that too many tragedies have passed in vain, and "silence and inactivity are not acceptable anymore".

"Today was for Andrea and the women of Trinidad and Tobago! We have been silent and we have allowed too many tragedies to pass in vain. Silence and inactivity are not acceptable anymore. Our voices must be heard and our women must be respected and protected", he posted.

"More must be done to educate and teach our men to end the violence against women. I stand in solidarity with the people of Trinidad and Tobago and with the Bharatt family. Justice for Andrea. #justiceforandrea #protectourwomen #justiceforashanti", the post read.

