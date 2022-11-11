WHILE this year’s murder toll is expected to be one of the highest in the recorded history of this country, it should be noted that holistically, the last five years have seen an upward trend in murder.
However, many criminologists and senior police officers have said if it had not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw restrictions on movement and public gatherings enacted via the Public Health Ordinance in 2020 and 2021, this “surge” may have been seen earlier.
As of November 10, the murder tally for 2022 stood at 524. This is currently the third-highest in the country’s history.
The highest was recorded in 2008, with 550 murders; and the second highest was recorded in 2019, with 539 murders.
In 2017, there were 496 murders; 2018 saw 517 murders; 2019 saw 539 murders; 2020 saw 402 murders; and 2021 saw 451 murders.
Criminologist Darius Figuera, speaking with the Express, said these numbers showed that 2020 and 2021 ought to be considered as “aberrations” in the field of criminology.
“I have heard it being called outlier years, but I will go so far as to say they were not outliers, but rather aberrations. When you look at the numbers and trends between 2017 and 2019, a clear, increasing trend can be observed.
“But then when 2020 hit, there was a sudden and drastic change. Now I will not go so far as to say it is only the impact of Covid-19 which is to be blamed, in reference to restrictions and so forth. Because there were other factors to take into consideration.
“The global supply issue not only affected legal businesses, but illegal ones, too. Now one can still argue that this was part of Covid-19 restrictions, but on a global level, nonetheless, it had an impact.
“Then there were other changes in the gang orders in this country. And of course, let us not downplay any police presence and police operations. But regardless of all of these, cumulatively the impacts skewed the data which would have been available to us via trend analysis. Without it, 2020 would have seen the increase that we are seeing this year,” Figuera explained.
He noted that from his analysis of the data, the murder rates began to increase in the last quarter of 2021 when the country, and the world, began to stabilise and return to a sense of “normalcy”.
The criminologist said in October 2021, this country recorded 58 murders, while November and December of that year saw 69 murders and 34 murders, respectively.
January 2022 began with 53 murders. “This year’s numbers are currently on projection to what 2020 would have been had it not been an aberration.”
Meanwhile, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said he, too, believed 2020 and 2021, were outliers in terms of criminology.
“This is why when some people keep on comparing this year to last year, and are only pointing to the large difference, it can come across as disingenuous. Because it is not painting a holistic picture.
“The years 2020 and 2021 are considered outliers when you look at the statistics and when you utilise trend analysis and the data.
“Now we know that these two years saw measures put in place to limit movement and gatherings in a bid to combat Covid-19. And these limitations appeared to have had a direct impact on the number of homicides reported during those two years.”
Jacob added: “This year when things were opened back up in this country, the business of crime also resumed.”
The acting commissioner said the Police Service has not taken this increase in violent crime lightly.
“Operations have increased over the last few weeks, and have already seen results with the number of murders reported curbing. And given the upcoming Christmas and Carnival periods, our suppression tactics have gone into overdrive with more patrols,” Jacob told the Express.
He also said the TTPS has put heavy focus this year on soft tactics by reaching out to the private and commercial sectors of society to get to the root problems of deviant behaviour. “This is why recently you would have seen the Police Service involved even more in several community outreach programmes, like the recent launch of Project GRACE (Gang Reduction and Community Project).”
“So while we are currently increasing our police presence on the roadways, and in communities, and are tackling crime with a firm fist, it is equally important, if not more, that we do not ignore the social issues, and we treat with the soft aspect of policing as much as possible,” Jacob said.