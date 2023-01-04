SURINAM Airways (SLM) has announced plans to re-introduce flights to Trinidad and Tobago.
The announcement comes more than six months after it said it had been forced to suspend its services on May 23 last year after nearly three decades of operations into Port-of-Spain.
Paramaribo
“The departure from Port-of- Spain, as with any other restructuring and organisation development process, was a difficult decision for us, especially as we had to suspend operations to Trinidad market after 29 years servicing the people of this beautiful island,” an airline spokesman had said then.
The airline, which on Tuesday inaugurated the B738-800 aircraft that it has leased to maintain the regional route, said that it is also adjusting its regional flight schedule for the period March 26 to November 5.
As a result, the airline will service the Paramaribo – Georgetown – Miami route three times weekly. It will also reintroduce of the flights to and from Paramaribo – Port of Spain – Curacao, twice weekly, as well as the Paramaribo – Aruba route twice per week.
SLM said that with this extra capacity, it is responding to the demand for an expansion of travel options.
“The airline is pleased to contribute to improving the travel experience. This gives further substance to the recovery plan, which should lead to an expansion of the earning capacity and the health of the company,” said Surinam Airways.
Majority State-owned Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) resumed flights between Trinidad and Suriname on April 4, 2022.
In a news release announcing the resumption of flights to the Caricom member state in South America, CAL said the flights to Suriname will operate between Piarco International Airport and the Johan Adolf Pengel International airport in Paramaribo, three times per week each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The airline resumed flying to Curacao on April 5, 2022, and used a 737-8 aircraft to fly on both routes.
In a statement last April, CAL CEO Garvin Medera said: “We are delighted to resume regular scheduled service from Trinidad to both Suriname and Curacao. The schedule to these destinations was built to facilitate convenient connections within the region and to other countries in the Caribbean Airlines network.”
He added: “Caribbean Airlines is also happy to return to these markets with our new 737-8 aircraft, which offers state-of-the-art technology and increased levels of comfort, all uniquely packaged to enhance our customer travel experience.” (CMC)