The Police Service Commission is encouraging the public to participate in its annual Public Trust, Confidence and Satisfaction Survey of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service which takes place from Wednesday, 14 October to Wednesday, 4 November 2020.
The survey will collect information on a wide range of critical issues related to public perception of the Police Service. These include citizens’ satisfaction with policing services, trust and confidence in the police, police legitimacy, and fear of crime.
To ensure the widest possible awareness of and access to the survey, the Commission is collaborating with government ministries and agencies as well as private sector organisations, to make the survey available on as many websites and social media sites as possible. An additional feature of the Commission’s promotions thrust is the use of quick response (QR) codes, which will enable quick and easy access to the survey by anyone with a smartphone. All responses to the survey are confidential.
The survey consists of 25 questions, takes approximately five minutes to complete, and is available at the following link:
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAAO__TLMB0xUOFRZVzdPV1pIMlpNR1ZKTlcwV1QyWjI1Ri4u
The Commission will also be conducting the annual Employee Satisfaction Survey for members of the TTPS. This survey looks at issues such as job satisfaction, leadership, communication, and overall performance of the organization. All police officers, civilians, public officers, and contract and short-term employees of the Police Service can participate in this survey. It will take place over a three-week period from today, Monday, 12 October to Friday, 30 October 2020.
These surveys are important tools used by the Commission to fulfil its mandate of monitoring the efficiency and effectiveness of the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police in the discharge of their functions. The results from the surveys form part of the annual performance appraisal of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of Police.
The findings of these surveys also provide the Commission with insights into what needs to be done to improve the services provided by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. They identify the areas in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service that are working well, and those areas which require improvement in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.