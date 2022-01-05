Imagine it was you.
A 60-foot fall off a seaside cliff. Body broken on the rocks below. Unable to move, face to the sky. Too far from the bathers to call for help. Surviving through that first cold night.
Nothing but the sound of the wind and waves. Then the high tide surging around you. Every lash of the water bringing a fresh pain to broken arms and legs, and salt in the wounds.
Cries heard only by the patient corbeaux. Seeing a new day come, bringing with it a new hope of rescue. But bringing too, the sun, burning and blistering.
But no rescue coming. Living through another night, and another tide. So much water, but not a drop to drink.
Every receding tide carrying away a bit of your will to live. Knowing that down the beach are happy people with food and drink and music. And a life to go home to. Wondering when death will come. Willing it to happen, to end the misery. But body living on, every cell working to survive.
Then being found, three days later. Your discovery sparking a heroic effort by beachgoers, a stretcher made of branches. Helping hands taking you to hospital. Surviving all of that... to die a day later, in a hospital bed.
Peter Carabai
This is what quite possibly happened to Peter Carabai back in April 1999.
The truth of how he ended up on the rocks near Quinam Beach on Trinidad’s south coast may never be known.
Police first said it was a case of death by misadventure. But the people living in the villages near the beach are sure it was murder.
Peter’s family are also convinced he was left on the rocks to die by people he angered.
But three men who many believed knew the truth behind Peter’s death are all gone.
Two died. One has vanished.
What happened
It was a Saturday morning—April 3, 1999—when Peter, an oil worker, left his home at Coora Road, Siparia, and walked the three miles to the beach. He was off to hunt in the forest along the coastline. Wife Peola Bernard expected him back that night. He never came.
Peter’s family at Los Charos Village, Palo Seco, only knew of his vanishing that Monday.
His sister, who asked not to be named, told the Express “that Monday Peola came. She asked for Peter. We asked her why? She never answered.
“That evening, she came back and said Peter missing, that they had looked all over and couldn’t find him.”
Then began the bizarre stories.
A man called Porky came to the family on the Tuesday Peter was found. He said he was walking along the beach with his bag of marijuana, when two bathers asked if he had seen the dead man.
Porky said he didn’t want to get involved, but conscience got the better of him so he went to look and realised it was Peter, whom he knew.
Porky told the family that Peter was conscious, and asked for water. Porky walked to the bathing area of Quinam Beach, a half-mile away, and told others. And the rescue was mounted.
Second story
But there is a second story. It came from another villager named Bertrand, who said Peter was walking along the beach and climbed the cliff to avoid the rising tide crashing against the cliff-face, and that is how he fell.
Bertrand was shot and killed near his home years ago.
A third man, Don Dee, had backed up Bertrand’s story. But Don Dee died in prison a month after Peter’s death.
Peter’s hunting dog was never found.
His sister had her own theory.
“I do not believe Peter fell, because it was he who taught me to climb. He was good at that. And all those injuries.
“He had a hole in the head, one in the buttock, arms and legs broken. People beat him.”
Back to the beach
The Express returned to the scene of Peter’s struggle on that beach.
It is gone. Time and tide has eroded the land, the rocks now sand.
But the farmers who live along the road leading to the beach shared their own stories.
Peter may have stumbled upon a marijuana plantation—there are many—while on the hunt, and was beaten and thrown off the cliff.
Peter spoke to his family at the hospital before he died.
Never with the police. And he took his secret to the grave.
“He said when he come out of there, he would fix everything, he would deal with it,” said his sister.
Peter’s sister said she often thinks of her brother’s suffering on that beach.
“I want to know the truth, but how you going to know? Only Peter could say, and Peter is gone.”
Never forget
Peter’s mother, Veronica Nolan, remembers every single detail.
Her heart hurts as much today as at the moment she found out what happened to her first-born all those years ago.
Twenty-two and three-quarter hours. That’s how long after he was found that Peter died, she said in an interview on Tuesday, at her home in Siparia. It was all so unfair, this stolen life.
Peter’s first child was 18 months old when he died. His second was born two months after his passing.
Nolan said: “He was tall, slim, but athletic. A hunter, a hard worker, a good father, a good son and brother to his siblings. He took care of them. So, imagine what this did to us.
“Whatever happened (on the beach), Peter fought for his life. You could have seen he went down fighting.
“His hands were swollen. His spine was broken. When they found Peter, he was already starting to smell. It is a stench that would remain with me for months.
“He was brutally beaten. And that was not a one-man job.”
Of this loss, she said: “I do not think, regardless of whether a person dies suddenly or after a long period of illness, death is something you get accustomed to.
“But when a parents loses a child, it is something that is totally different.”
There would be one final indignity.
The case was investigated as a homicide. But with no suspects, a coroner’s inquest was ordered.
Said Nolan: “I was the only one to testify. The person who initially found him was never seen again, ever. The person who lifted and brought him off the beach, the one who asked people to help, was not called to testify.”
Which is why she expects never to know.
“Whether there is someone who still knows what happen, or not, I know this. My God knows. I never went searching or looking. Whenever the pain became overbearing, I turn to God.”
If you know something about this case, you can contact the writer at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com