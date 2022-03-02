A 57-year-old man who was detained for questioning for murder was found dead at Maloney police station on Monday night.
Norville Edwards, 57, of Morvant, was found dead at about 9 p.m. in a cell at the station.
An article of clothing was wrapped around his neck.
Officers at the station attempted to revive Edwards but were not successful.
Edwards was in custody for the murder of Jonathan Phillip in Morvant on February 25.
He had been detained last weekend.
His body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, and a post-mortem is expected to take place today, pending a negative Covid-19 test.