POLICE arrested a 40-year-old man last week Friday for his role in the abduction of a Venezuelan woman last month.
The victim, Maryeisy Barrios Baldallo, was abducted from her Demerara Road, Wallerfield, home during the early hours of May 31.
Police said around 2.15 a.m., five men arrived at the house in a black SUV.
The men broke the lock on the front door, entered the small house and began taking items, including a flat-screen television, cellphones and cash.
While leaving, the men grabbed the woman and bundled her into their vehicle.
The mother of two was released later that day near Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima.
Police said the man was arrested at his place of work after they received information.
Up to last night, he was being questioned at the Arima Police Station.