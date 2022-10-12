A suspect is in police custody, assisting officers with their investigation following the murder of Deon Daniel, who was chopped to death last Friday night at Idle Wild Trace Number Two, in Tobago.
This was confirmed by Senior Superintendent Junior Benjamin.
“I understand that there is at least a suspect in custody, in addition to that and again the investigation is continuing, it is at a very sensitive area at this point in time.
“We might not be able to go much into it but, however, my understanding is that they continued to look at all their leads, and we are expecting to have at least something positive coming out of that,” said Benjamin.
According to sources close to the case, the deceased allegedly was in the process of beating a woman with a sharp instrument, when she called for help.
Two men later arrived and tried to separate Daniel and the woman.
Daniel was then dealt several chops about the body with a cutlass—one chop fatally injuring him as he dropped to the floor of his bedroom.
Shooting in Back Hill
And following a shooting in Back Hill, Whim, shortly after eight o’clock last Saturday night, when men with high-powered weapons fired several shots at Perfect Buy Supermarket, a number of suspects are in custody, one of whom was held at Scarborough General Hospital.
“We believe that these suspects would assist us, even as we continue to get enough information and evidence so that we can be able to make a positive conviction in relation to the shooting in the Whim area,” Benjamin said.
With the number of crimes on the island, Benjamin was asked to comment on Tobago’s readiness for the month-end staging of Tobago Carnival.
“I have had meetings with the Commissioner of Police, again where we looked at all the things that are needed for the Tobago Division,” he said. “We will be augmenting our strength, we will be having approximately close to 150 police officers on the island.
“We will also be having the Inter Agency Taskforce (IATF), the Guard and Emergency Branch along with other stakeholders that would be with us here in the Tobago space. We would be looking at the sea coast as well as the air support. So we are going to be ready for the Tobago Carnival.
“In the midst of all that has been going on in the Police Service here on the island, the officers continue to really put forward a very good showing in terms of dealing with the crime situation here on the island,” Benjamin added.