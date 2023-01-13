THE FUNERAL for Kylie Meloney, six who had been shot and killed in Sangre Grande on Sunday was originally carded for today may now take place next week Wednesday.
Meloney’s grandmother, Tisha Meloney confirmed yesterday that a post-mortem on the child’s body had been done at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park and that the funeral home of their choice had received the body.
As was speculated the child died as a result of a gunshot she received to her abdomen.
Kylie was shot and killed on Sunday around 2 a.m. as she slept with her mother at the Blake Avenue Extension, Sangre Grande home of a friend.
That morning three men stormed the house and armed with a mix of assault rifles and hand guns they opened fire on four adults and two children who were inside at the time.
Kylie was shot in the stomach and died while being treated at the Sangre Grande Hospital.
Her mother, Akeeli Meloney, 25 was shot in her left leg while her mother’s boyfriend, Kevon “Shrek” Lucas, 34, was shot in his shoulder.
Lucas’ brother, Dexter Trotman, 47, was also shot in his shoulder. Another woman and Kylie’s one-year-old brother were not injured.
Police confirmed yesterday that one man was detained for the child’s murder.