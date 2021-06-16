POLICE have arrested a man in connection with a daylight home invasion in St Helena hours after the crime.
One of the victims was shot as he tried to fight with the criminals.
A suspect, of Diego Martin, was arrested allegedly driving the getaway vehicle.
On Tuesday, the victims reported to police that they were at their home around 11.15 a.m., they were accosted by three men - one armed with a gun, who announced a robbery.
The victims were tied up and relieved of a quantity of valuables.
One of the victims untied himself and tried to fight back one of the criminals.
He was shot at by the armed perpetrator, and the suspects made their escape in a silver Hyundai Tuscon motor vehicle.
The injured victim was taken to the St. Helena Health Centre and a report made to the police.
Officers of the Central Highway Patrol Unit conducting a road traffic exercise along the Uriah Butler Highway, in Charlieville, when around 3.15 p.m., they received information from the Command Centre that the vehicle involved in the robbery was seen proceeding north along the highway.
Highway Patrol officers intercepted it along the Uriah Butler Highway.
The suspect, from Diego Martin was arrested and handed over to the CID Central Unit.
Investigations are ongoing.