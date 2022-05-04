Two Jamaican nationals are being sought by police following Saturday’s death of Dillon Straughn.
Straughn, a 24-year-old labourer from Perseverance Village, Carapichaima, was shot dead on Saturday morning after he was allegedly caught stealing cables in Bank Village with a group of people.
Residents told police that they called on the group to cease their actions, but they were threatened.
One individual secured a shotgun and shot at the group of thieves.
Straughn and two others, aged 16 and 17, were shot and injured.
The other suspects entered a vehicle and fled the scene.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, police said they were looking for two Jamaican men and a man from Carapichaima in connection with the incident, as well as a series of other thefts reported in the Central Division.
The Jamaican men operate a car wash business while the third man is involved in the scrap iron trade.
Anyone with information on copper and cable theft is asked to contact the police at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, or via the TTPS app.
In a news release issued yesterday, the Scrap Dealers Association reiterated its calls for citizens to stop the theft of copper cables and other metals to sell as scrap.
The Association also called on the State to enact a legal framework which will govern the industry and limit criminal activities in pursuit of materials.