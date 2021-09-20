A baby girl was killed after she was chopped on the head allegedly by a male relative on Sunday night.
Baby Sariah Williams, aged one year and 3 months, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The chop wound to the right side of the infant’s forehead and face, resulted in a fracture to the skull, police were told by doctors.
A 68-year-old male relative who police said was known for a history of violence, was taken into custody.
A mob converged on the premises at Sion Drive after the suspect locked himself in a room of the house following the incident.
Police arrested the man and seized the cutlass from the house.
The child’s grandmother, Michelle Jillian Williams, 50, a security officer, told police that it happened at around 8.15 p.m.
Williams said that she was holding baby Sariah in her lap, while her (Williams') daughter, Nikita Williams, 33, who is the mother of baby Sariah, and the suspect were seated in the gallery of the house.
Williams said that the suspect was quarrelling, then he went inside the house.
The grandmother said that the suspect returned with a cutlass and swung it at their direction, and struck the child to the head.
The grandmother also sustained a wound to her wrists.
Police said the suspect had court matters for wounding and malicious damage.
Officers of Homicide Region III and Ste Madeleine police also responded and investigations are continuing.