Fifteen days after a man walked into Point Fortin Police Station claiming he had killed infant Kimani Francis, police have released him after establishing he had nothing to do with it.
The man left the police station on Thursday after a police investigation determined he was elsewhere between the time two-year-old Kimani walked away from his Techier Village home on the morning of May 10 and when he was found dead.
There was an extensive search that ended the following morning, when his body was found in the Guapo River.
It is believed Kimani had reached a bridge spanning the river, fell in, and his body taken downstream.
Police began investigating a woman who is a subject of interest in the death to establish whether there was evidence to charge her with manslaughter by negligence.
Then the man, who lives in Point Fortin, went to the police station and said he had “killed the child”.
Police had difficulty establishing the man’s truthfulness because he appeared erratic and incoherent.
Two legal aid attorneys were unable to take instructions from him, and St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital authorities could not accept him to undertake a mental health evaluation because it was not ordered by a court.
An autopsy on Kimani’s body found he died from drowning.
A forensic examination of the body found that the child had been dead for at least 18 hours.
The family, unconvinced, raised the money to pay for a second autopsy. The findings of that examination are unknown.
Police have recorded statements from Kimani’s mother, a neighbour who saw the boy walking towards the river, and oil company workers who said they thought the boy was with an adult.
The Express was told that the case file is now with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine if any charge can be laid.