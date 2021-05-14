A man was knifed to death and his brother stabbed in Valencia on Thursday night.
Christopher Oliverre, also known as “Jojo”, 20, was pronounced dead at the Sangre Grande Hospital.
His brother, Jason Oliverre, 19, also known as “Max”, was stabbed to the abdomen and is hospitalised.
A 19-year-old man walked into the Valencia Police Post and surrendered shortly after the incident.
A police report said that around 6.35 p.m., the suspect, of Valencia, was walking along the Valencia Old Road when on reaching Paradise Lane he got into an altercation with the brothers.
The report said that the suspect pulled a knife from his waist and dealt Christopher a stab to his chest, and Jason a stab to the abdomen.
The suspect ran off.
The brothers were taken to the Sangre Grande Police Hospital.
ASP Fitzworme, Insp Simon, Insp Ramkissoon, Sgts Scipio and Leon and a party of officers from the Valencia Police Post and EDTF visited the scene.
PC Tilbance, PC Ramansar and Wpc Edwards CSI personnel attached to the Homicide Bureau processed the scene and recovered a knife.