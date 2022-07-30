A SUSPECTED gang leader was among three people who were shot and killed in separate incidents in Diego Martin, Laventille and Port of Spain between Friday night and Saturday morning.
Dead is Sherman Hinds, who was said to be the leader of the Unity Road, Rich Plain gang.
His death and that of 44-year-old Marvin Scott and Nathan Thomas have taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 320 compared to 215 for the corresponding period last year.
Hinds was shot dead around 7 p.m., during what was said to have been a shootout between warring gang factions at Farm Road, Rich Plain, Diego Martin.
Another man was injured during the incident and remains warded at a medical institution, said police.
Hinds was pronounced dead at the scene.
Just a few hours later around midnight, homicide detectives said Scott of Laventille Road, Laventille was found dead with gunshot wounds to the head.
Sources said around 11.30 p.m., residents in the area reported hearing the sound of gunfire. Upon checking the area, they found Scott’s body lying in a track just off the roadway.
He too was pronounced dead at the scene.
And Thomas became the latest victim to be murdered in the heart of the capital city. He was ambushed and shot dead around 4 a.m. on Saturday, police stated.
Officers said Thomas lived at St Paul Street, Port of Spain and was at the corner of Henry Street and Independence Square in the vicinity of Church’s Chicken when he was approached by gunmen and shot to the head before his attacker ran off and escaped.
It was only on Friday afternoon that a group of four people who were standing near the corner of Queen and George Streets, Port of Spain, when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire on them.
One member of the group was shot to the head and was pronounced dead at the Port of Spain General Hospital while the other three ran off in an attempt to escape the attacker.
Minutes later however, officers located one member of the group who had run off. He was shot to the abdomen and remained warded at hospital in critical condition up to yesterday evening, said police.
Officers of the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing investigations into the latest killings.