A man suspected to be a gang member, was arrested by the Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit (EDGIU) following the seizure of a firearm and recovery of several stolen items on Wednesday morning.
The 25-year-old man was held and questioned following a raid at his Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande home, after the execution of a search warrant. According to police reports, during the search, EDGIU officers allegedly found and seized a Glock pistol with six rounds of nine millimetre ammunition and several power tools matching the descriptions of items reported stolen in the district.
The stolen items were handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department, probing several reports of larceny in the area. The raid also involved officers of the Eastern Division Task Force. The EDGIU is continuing enquiries into the matter.