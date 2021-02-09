The fact that the second suspect in the kidnap and death of his daughter died yesterday brings “no satisfaction to me”, Andrea Bharatt’s father, Randolph, said yesterday.
“I cannot be happy with it. I have no answers. I still have to live with my pain and hurt for the rest of my life,” he told the Express after witnessing his daughter’s autopsy.
Joel Balcon, also known as Devon Charles, the main suspect in the case, died at hospital yesterday.
In a telephone interview, Bharatt, an electrician, said: “I just came from Forensics. Raymond (his brother) is here with me. I am trying to get some sleep... I have not been sleeping. I can’t sleep again because I have to get ready for a prayer service at 5 p.m. There will be another at 9 p.m.”
On Saturday, a prayer group travelled from San Fernando to Bharatt’s Arima Old Road home to comfort the father and pray for Andrea.
Since Friday, prayer groups from her church at Arima, relatives and friends have been visiting the family home.