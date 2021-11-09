Two Venezuelan nationals, who were detained during investigations into the disappearance and death of 26-year-old Kezia Jeneka Guerra, have been released from custody.
One of the men was released on Sunday night, while the other was released yesterday morning.
However, investigators told the Express that they reserve the right to arrest the suspects again pending the results of ongoing enquiries.
The men, police said, had begun demonstrating ‘flu-like symptoms’ while in custody and had to be isolated.
They were both tested for Covid-19, however, their results had yet to return.
Out of precaution, investigators who would have interacted with the individuals were told to self-quarantine.
Guerra was last seen alive on the morning of October 30, after leaving the home of her boyfriend, Dillon Huggins, along Moraldo Trace, Santa Cruz.
She was reported missing the following night when she failed to return home.
The 36-year-old man who she was suspected to have gone by was found dead at his home along Riverside Road in Curepe on Sunday.
However, while police have intelligence that links the man, no direct evidence has been found.
The two Venezuelan men were originally detained on October 30, along Acono Road, St Joseph, along with the 36-year-old man.
The men were found in a car that was parked off the roadway near a bushy area.
Police said the men began acting suspiciously when officers offered to wait for a tow-truck to arrive, and as a result, they were all detained for questioning.
After some hours, when background checks were made and it was confirmed that, at the time, none of the men had any records or reports against their names, all three were released.
It was only after this that Guerra was reported missing and the same 36-year-old man was found dead, and police received intelligence which linked the two incidents.
Police said they searched the Curepe home of the deceased man, but there were no signs Guerra had been there
The two Venezuelan men were detained as a result, and one of the men aided police in discovering Guerra’s body on Thursday.
He told investigators he had been hired to dig a grave, and he simply did the job to get paid. He claimed he had no role in killing Guerra, but he knew “where the girl” was because he had been told what the grave was used for after.
The Express was told Guerra’s body was in a state of decomposition at the time of discovery. However, police observed what appeared to be a wound to the right side of the stomach and one to the inner left forearm.