Two suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance of a man last week, led officers to an oilfield road in the area on Friday where a burnt body was found.
The body is believed to be that of Erin labourer Jeromy Rampersad.
Rampersad, 30, was last seen by his wife, Camille Marin, on April 23, when he left their home at Partap Trace, Arena Village, telling her that he was going to meet a friend.
Rampersad has not been seen since and calls to his cell phone have gone unanswered, Marin told the media last week.
Marin made a report to Santa Flora police and the TTPS has issued a public bulletin for information on his disappearance.
Rampersad has two tattoos on both sides of the neck, with the letters “JR” on one side and the name “Maria Gomez” on the other.
The family of the missing man had engaged the services of a group of hunters who had searched the forested areas in Penal, Erin and Palo Seco.
The hunters returned to the forested areas in south-western Trinidad on Sunday hopeful for a breakthrough in the case of the missing man.
For at least eight hours the hunters and search and rescue group led by Ren Gopeesingh combed the forested areas at Erin and Palo Seco for clues, but again there was no trace.
Police later detained two suspects, a 23-yearold of partap Trace, South Oropouche, and a 24-year-old of School Road, Palo Seco.
Based on what the suspects said, officers went to School Trace where they found charred human remains.
The body may have to be identified by deoxyribonucleic (DNA) testing.