Police and criminal suspects traded gunfire along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway this morning.
It ended with one suspect dead, and a second on the run.
The dead man has been identified as 30-year-old Damion George, of Water Bridge Road, Diego Martin.
George and an alleged accomplice stormed a house at Dinsley, Tacarigua shortly after midnight. Police got the call about the crime and a description of the getaway vehicle.
Officer say they spotted the car travelling along the highway near The UWI campus in St Augustine at around 1.17a.m.
The officers said they tried to intercept the car but the suspects began shooting at the Curepe intersection. The police returned fire and chased the car to the Gran Bazaar Interchange where they cornered the suspects.
One suspect fled, leaving his accomplice with several bullet wounds. George died at the Mt Hope Hospital.
Police say they recovered a Glock .40mmm pistol.